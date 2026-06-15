Did You Know? ‘Friends’ Almost Had A Different Theme Song

Today is Courteney Cox’s birthday! One of our favorite “Friends,” Monica Geller, is 62 today!

Hard to believe that it’s been 22 years since “Friends” wrapped up – we faithfully spent every Thursday night with Monica, Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey from 1994 to 2004!

“Friends” still remains one of those shows that you can turn on and instantly feel like you’ve wrapped yourself up in a comfy blanket of ’90s nostalgia!

Of course, here at Throwback Nation, we can’t talk about “Friends” without talking about the theme song – “I’ll Be There For You” by the Rembrandts.

It’s lyrics just go with the show…

So no one told you life was gonna be this way

Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s D.O.A.

It’s like you’re always stuck in second gear

When it hasn’t been your day, your week

Your month, or even your year, but

[Chorus]

I’ll be there for you

(When the rain starts to pour)

I’ll be there for you

(Like I’ve been there before)

I’ll be there for you

(‘Cause you’re there for me too)

The crazy thing about this – that song was not the first choice for the show’s theme! Warner Bros. Television had wanted to use “Shiny Happy People” by R.E.M. as the theme song. At that point in time, the show was titled “Friends Like Us.”

But, as the story goes, R.E.M. turned down the request to use their song. So, Warner Bros. turned to the Rembrandts to write an original theme. It’s been said the group was not happy about doing the theme song. Lead singer Phil Sōlem apparently said, “Our record label said we had to finish the song and record it. There was no way to get out of it.”

So, here’s the version that aired on TV with the handclaps and the fountain. And we found a video on YouTube that is said to be the initial pilot with R.E.M.’s song… see what you think!