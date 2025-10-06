There May Be Hope For REO Speedwagon Yet!

Call it an early 74th birthday present for Kevin Cronin?

The lead singer of REO Speedwagon is celebrating his birthday today – and last weekend, he appeared with his bandmates in Illinois – after calling it quits last year!

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, Neal Doughty, Bruce Hall, and Alan Gratzer all reunited for a special homecoming set with the University of Illinois marching band in the group’s hometown of Champaign, Illinois on September 27.

They played several songs with the band, including “Riding the Storm Out” and “Roll with the Changes.”

The last time REO performed together was December 21, 2024 at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.

Cronin and bassist Hall had a falling out over a scheduling conflict. REO alumni reunited without Cronin for a special retrospective performance in June. At the time, Cronin was committed to perform with Styx that same evening. Cronin wrote on Facebook: “Bottom line, I am being asked to participate in an event on a date when I can’t possibly be there in person. And then being falsely accused of turning down the invitation. I am deeply disturbed and hurt by all of this. After all I have done to help build the legacy of REO Speedwagon, I feel I have earned and deserve to be included in any event honoring that legacy. Instead, I have been knowingly excluded.”

But, that water may be under the bridge because Cronin appeared at the homecoming event with his fellow bandmates, although he didn’t sing, he did announce each song from the field.

When asked if this was their last ever appearance together, the group said: “You never know.”

Here’s to (hopefully) more REO Speedwagon in the future – and Happy 74th to Kevin Cronin!