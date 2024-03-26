Happy 76th Birthday, Steven Tyler!

Happy 76th birthday to Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler! Steven Victor Tallarico was born March 26, 1948. He’s been called the “Demon of Screamin'” due to his distinctive voice. As the lead singer of Aerosmith, he’s famous for songs like “Walk This Way,” “Dream On,” and “Janie’s Got a Gun.”

That famous voice, however, has fallen silent for the past several months as Tyler recovers from a vocal injury. In September, he revealed that he fractured his larynx. Aerosmith postponed their farewell tour to sometime in 2024… we’re still waiting to see if and when it will happen.

Tyler held a Grammys party in February and told attendees that he’s doing better, but not yet fully recovered. “My throat’s been better, but it is on the mend,” he said.

Tyler also shared a picture to Instagram in November of him in the studio remixing an Aerosmith album.

Tyler has battled several health problems over the years. In 2006, he ruptured a blood vessel in his throat, which also required him to be on vocal rest for several months. He’s had a number of foot surgeries battled Hepatitis C for many years, and has been to rehab multiple times for drug and alcohol addiction.

We wish Tyler a continued recovery and can’t wait to see Aerosmith back on stage! Happy birthday, Steven Tyler!