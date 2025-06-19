Heart’s Ann Wilson Still Rocking at 75

Happy birthday to the lead singer of Heart, Ann Wilson! The music legend is 75 today.

Heart has been together since the ’70s. Wilson’s younger sister Nancy is also in the band. The band is notable for being one of the first-ever hard rock bands fronted by women, it’s in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and they’ve sold over 50 million records.

Today, in celebration of Ann Wilson’s birthday – here’s 5 Fast Facts!

#1 Opera had a big influence on her career. Sister Nancy said that growing up as a military family, they moved around a lot. Sundays were for “pancakes and opera.” That no doubt impacted Wilson to discover her impressive soprano vocal range.

#2 Heart had two other names before becoming Heart. The band was first known as White Heart, then Hocus Pocus, and in 1974, it became Heart.

#3 During the 1970s, the Wilson sisters were dating two brothers. Ann Wilson dated the manager of Heart, Michael Fisher, while Nancy Wilson was with guitarist Roger Fisher. By the end of the decade, both couples had split.

#4 Ann Wilson is a mom of two – daughter Marie and son Dustin.

#5 Heart was forced to postpone their 2024 tour when Wilson announced she had been diagnosed with cancer. She went through treatments and recent photos show her back onstage, rocking a shorter haircut!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Wilson (@annwilson)



So, now you have 5 Fast Facts About Ann Wilson on her 75th birthday… here are 5 of our top Heart songs!

#1 What About Love?

#2 These Dreams

#3 Alone

#4 All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You

#5 Never

Does it get any more ’80s than the Wilson sisters’ hair in the “Never” video?!?

Happy 75th birthday, Ann Wilson!