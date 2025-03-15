Happy Birthday to Mark McGrath!

Mark McGrath
Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath joins the Smashing Pumpkins on stage. The Smashing Pumpkins perform their 30th anniversary concert at PNC Arts Center with a number of special guests for the occasion. Holmdel, NJ Thursday, August 2, 2018 @dhoodhood nfs Smashing Pumpkins

The guy who brought us that catchy song, “Every Morning,” is turning 57 today!

Mark McGrath is the lead singer of Sugar Ray.

We first heard of Sugar Ray in 1997 with the song “Fly,” and then 1999 brought “Every Morning” and “Someday.”

McGrath, as the band’s frontman, appeared on magazine covers and talk shows, and was even named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Rocker” of 1998.

He also hosted “Extra” on TV from 2004 to 2008.

He’s had many other television appearances, including a third place finish on “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2018.

He’s been married since 2012 and is the father of twins, a boy and girl, born in 2010.

Happy birthday to Mark McGrath!

 

