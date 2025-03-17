Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Throwback Nation!

Whether you’re Irish or not, it’s fun to celebrate and spread some joy!

To help inspire your celebrations, here are five fun ways to celebrate the holiday – with some new and some more traditional customs!

Wear green! This is probably the easiest and most traditional custom of them all. The tradition has it that wearing green makes you invisible to leprechauns! If you don’t wear green, you might get pinched by a naughty leprechaun or anyone else who notices! Go to a St. Pat’s Parade! They are held in many communities across the country – so find one and go! Bake an Irish treat. You could make rainbow cupcakes or Irish soda bread (here’s a good recipe!) or shamrock-shaped sugar cookies! Trace your family’s history. Are you Irish? Are you sure? Today might be the perfect day to find out more about your ancestry. There are lots of online services available now to map out your family tree. You may be surprised at what you find! Listen to Irish music. No surprise, but this one’s our favorite! Might we suggest a little U2, as the lads all hail from Ireland? The rock band formed in Dublin in 1976 and has been rocking ever since!

There you have it, 5 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, whether you’re Irish or not! We leave you with this traditional Irish blessing:

May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields.