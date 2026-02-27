Happy Birthday to TLC’s Chilli

Happy birthday to 1/3 of one of the most popular girl groups of the 1990s!

Chilli, along with Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and the late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, are TLC, the group that brought us hits like “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” “Creep,” and “Waterfalls.”

Chilli’s real name is Rozonda Thomas, and she is celebrating her 55th birthday today!

In honor of that big birthday, here are 5 Things To Know About TLC’s Chilli:

#1 She was born and raised in Georgia by her mother. In 1996, Chilli allowed the “Sally Jessy Raphael” talk show to air footage of her meeting her father for the very first time, when she was 25.

#2 She has been dating actor Matthew Laurence for the past four years, and they are currently co-hosting a new Hallmark reality series called “Second Chance Love,” which gives five couples the opportunity to reconnect in Italy.

#3 The story of Chilli and the rest of the TLC girls is about to become a musical! CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical will premiere this June at Kreeger Theater in Washington, D.C. The musical is going to look at TLC’s rise, struggles, and legacy, and will of course feature a stellar roster of TLC songs!

#4 Chilli is a grandma! Her son and his wife had a baby girl in 2024 named Luna.

#5 She says turning 55 is OUTRAGEOUS and she’s thankful to be alive!

So there you go… 5 Things To Know About TLC’s Chilli! Now here’s a Throwback TLC hit!