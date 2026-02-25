Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations Are In!

This is quite a year for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

A lot of Throwback Nation Radio artists are on the ballot this year. Billy Idol, INXS, Iron Maiden, Jeff Buckley, Joy Division/New Order, Lauryn Hill, Luther Vandross, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, New Edition, Oasis, P!nk, Phil Collins, Sade, Shakira, The Black Crowes, and Wu-Tang Clan are all nominated for the 2026 class.

The inductees will be announced in April, and the ceremony will take place this fall.

The chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, John Sykes, said: “This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of rock & roll and its continued impact on youth culture. Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor and we look forward to celebrating the class of 2026 this fall.”

To qualify, artists had to release their first single or album in 2001 or earlier. This is the third nomination for Mariah Carey, Iron Maiden, and Joy Division/New Order. It’s the second for the Black Crowes, Oasis, Sade, and Billy Idol. The others are all on the ballot for the first time.

Here’s a few of our favorite Throwbacks from some of the nominees – good luck to them all!