Love the ’80s? Take An ’80s Cruise!

Right now, The ’80s Cruise is currently sailing the high seas, visiting popular Caribbean stops like Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti. But organizers are already planning for next year’s cruise, revealing the official lineup of musical acts!

Chaka Khan will headline Royal Caribbean’s 2027 The ’80s Cruise, from February 27-March 6. She’ll be joined by Night Ranger, Loverboy, DMC, John Waite, former Joy Division/New Order bassist Peter Hook, Public Image Ltd, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bob Geldof & The Boomtown Rats, Stryper, The Romantics, Nick Heyward of Haircut 100, BulletBoys, Katrina of Katrina and the Waves, Slim Jim Phantom of the Stray Cats, The Plimsouls, and Strangelove.

Former MTV VJs Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter, and Downtown Julie Brown will host!

The itinerary is also new for 2027: New Orleans, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Belize City.

The cruise looks like what our ’80s dreams are made of – plenty of neon, hairspray, and FUN!

See the official announcement on Instagram and then click through photos of the current sailing!

