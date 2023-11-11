Happy Veterans Day!

It’s Veterans Day and we want to salute our brave men and women who have served our country!

Many businesses are doing their own part to honor veterans. USA Today has a big list of freebies and deals for veterans this weekend here, for everything from free meals to a doughnut and coffee to a free cake!

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has a pretty cool history of Veterans Day on its website. November 11 has been celebrated since 1918, although it was referred to with a different name back then!

Several famous musicians served in the military, too, including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Tony Bennett, MC Hammer, and Ice-T!

Wherever you are and whatever you’re doing this weekend, take a little time to celebrate the service of all who have worn the uniform for our country!