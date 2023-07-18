How To Get Tickets To Billy Joel Residency In NYC

Billy Joel performs at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Billy Joel will remember a special milestone today – on this day in 2018, he played his 100th show at Madison Square Garden in New York City!

Joel has played at MSG many more times since then, most recently, as part of his once-a-month residency that started in 2014. He recently announced the residency will end in July 2024 with his 150th performance at MSG.

Joel holds MSG’s two performance-related records, which includes “Most Lifetime Performances By Any Artist” and “Most Consecutive Performances By Any Artist.” He has sold out every single one of his residency shows, and the remaining tickets are expected to go fast.

So how can you get your hands on one? The next residency show to go on sale is January 11, 2024. Those tickets will go on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster on July 21 at 10 a.m.

The entire schedule for Billy Joel’s 2023-2024 MSG residency is available here – so keep checking back for those on-sale dates if you’re hoping to catch Billy Joel live at Madison Square Garden before he’s Movin’ Out!

