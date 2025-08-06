Iconic ’80s Cop Show Gets Netflix Reboot

Get ready because T.J. Hooker is back!

That tough-as-nails police officer, played by William Shatner from 1982 to 1986, is returning to the small screen, but this time, in a feature-length film on Netflix.

Deadline broke the news and said the script is being worked on and the producing team has already been named.

The original show starred Shatner as a veteran cop with the Los Angeles County Police Department who had been working as a plainclothes detective. His partner was killed in the line of duty and Hooker volunteered to train rookie police officers as a way to rid the streets of scum. Adrian Zmed starred as his rookie partner, Vince Romano. In season 2, Heather Locklear joined the cast as Officer Stacy Sheridan.

None of the stars have commented on the reboot so far.

No air date yet, but we’ll keep you posted!