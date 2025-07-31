Hot Ticket: Backstreet Boys at the Sphere

Backstreet’s back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys are in the middle of their 21-date residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Thousands of fans, dressed in white by the Boys’ request, are filling the venue and singing and dancing along with every song!

The show is hitting all the right notes with fans and critics alike. Kevin Richardson told USA Today that when they first started talking about doing a residency at the Sphere, they all traveled to Vegas to attend an Eagles concert at the venue.

Richardson said that “there are two shows going on – the one on the screen and the one with the people on the floor.”

The Boys also have a Sphere first – a moving platform. All five guys perform on the platform about 75 feet in the air.

They are posting all kinds of fun videos to their Instagram – so if you can’t make it to Vegas for their remaining dates, at least you can kinda follow along online!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys)