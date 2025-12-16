Joe Jonas Has An Issue And It’s Totally Relatable

Joe Jonas can definitely laugh at himself!

A TikTok user posted a clip with the caption: “I love New York because I’ve been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last 7 minutes.”

Sure enough, you can see Joe behind the wheel, trying to maneuver his way into a tight spot. Check it out!

That clip went viral – and it caught the attention of Joe Jonas himself, who commented: “And I saw you watch and not help once.”

That’s a pretty valid comeback!

He then shared his own clip, joining a recent trend with him being thrown out of a store, then walking sadly down the street with the caption: “How the city been treating me today since the parallel parking video.”

Fans absolutely loved the exchange, and they admitted, it’s definitely tricky to parallel park on the crowded streets of New York!

Joe is currently on tour with his brothers, Nick and Kevin, as the Jonas Brothers celebrate their 20th anniversary with “Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown.”