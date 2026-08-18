Sheryl Crow Shares Big Parenting Moment

Sheryl Crow is a partial empty nester!

She shared on Instagram that she just dropped her oldest son, Wyatt, at college.

“I can’t believe I just took this baby to college. 🥹🥹 Where does the time go?” she wrote.

Crow went on to say, “For any parent who just went through this, I know how you are feeling! So proud of the young man he has become, and sure am missing him around here!”

Crow also has a younger son, 16-year-old Levi. She adopted Wyatt in 2007 and Levi in 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Crow (@sherylcrow)

Crow also has a younger son, 16-year-old Levi. She adopted Wyatt in 2007 and Levi in 2010.

The singer still has her music to fall back on! She just released a new song, “Freedom Bus,” a few days ago! Check it out: