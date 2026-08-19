Vote Now For The 2026 MTV VMAs

Voting is now open for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards!

And one of the original video music queens is once again the leading nominee!

Madonna has 11 noms to her credit this year. She made a short film for her new album, Confessions II, and it’s nominated in several categories including Video of the Year.

Her main competition? Taylor Swift has nine nominations.

In the big categories, for Video of the Year, it’s Madonna, Swift, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Gener8ion and Yung Lean, and Sabrina Carpenter.

For Artist of the Year, it’s Madonna, Swift, Grande, Mars, Carpenter, and Morgan Wallen.

You can vote right now for your favorites in all 13 categories on MTV’s website.

The voting will close September 25th – except in the category of Best New Artist. Voting for that award will continue into the show itself. The VMAs will air on September 27 on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+.