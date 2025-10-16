No, Sheryl Crow Does Not Want To Marry You

Online scams are running rampant these days… but this one really takes the cake!

Music superstar Sheryl Crow’s team said they were forced to post a warning to fans after receiving a number of posts from men who thought they were messaging with Sheryl – and a few even thought they were going to marry her! Several were even convinced to send money to Sheryl. Heads up, she has sold 50 million albums worldwide and a quick Google search reveals her net worth at $70 million, so no, Sheryl Crow does not need money from Roger in Arkansas or Lenny in Idaho!

Sheryl’s team points out that THEY are the ones who do all the posting for Sheryl – she doesn’t actually go on Facebook or Instagram and post herself. They encourage fans to just please enjoy her music as that’s what it’s all about, anyway!

There are several ways to identify scams so you don’t become a victim. One resource is stampoutscams.org – there’s even an advanced search tool so you can make your queries directly to see if something is a scam!

In the meantime, let’s enjoy some Sheryl Crow music – because yep, that’s all we wanna do!