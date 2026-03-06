See Sebastian Bach As The New Lead Singer Of Twisted Sister

Sebastian Bach performs during the 17th annual Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding concert on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix. Sebastian Bach, 2018 Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding

The guy who sang “18 and Life” and “I Remember You” is now going to lend his vocals to songs like “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It!”

Sebastian Bach, the former frontman of Skid Row, will replace Dee Snider as the frontman for Twisted Sister on their 50th anniversary reunion tour.

 

Bach shared a lengthy post on Instagram, featuring a photo of himself holding both Twisted Sister and Skid Row vinyls.

“Here is the first ever photo of me as the new lead singer of TWISTED SISTER,” he wrote.

He said he’s honored and overjoyed to pay tribute to the legacy of some of his favorite music.

The former frontman, Dee Snider, had to step away from the band due to health issues.

Bach was fired from Skid Row in 1996. In the years since, he’s performed on Broadway, had a solo career, and appeared on shows like “The Gilmore Girls.” Just about a month ago, Skid Row announced a worldwide search for their next lead singer.

The band may still be working out the reunion tour dates – keep an eye on their website for more! 

In the meantime, here’s two great Throwback hits from both bands!

 

 

