Michael Bolton Recovering From Brain Tumor

Singer Michael Bolton faced a scary medical challenge over the past couple of weeks. The 70-year-old musician wrote on Facebook that “just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.”

Bolton said the surgery was a success and he is now recuperating at home. “For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” Bolton wrote.

Bolton’s website showed he had tour dates scheduled in Florida and California in February, with shows in Canada, Switzerland and other U.S. states later in the spring.

Bolton rose to fame in the ’80s and ’90s with hits like “When a Man Loves a Woman,” “I Said I Loved You… But I Lied,” and “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.”