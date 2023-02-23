Mick, meet Paul. Paul, meet Mick.

Sometimes it takes a while to bury a hatchet, but for Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger, it seems to be six feet under.

The Rolling Stones have confirmed that Paul McCartney will play bass for an upcoming song on the Stones’ album expected out in late summer of 2023. The group ALSO confirmed that some of the new music will feature drumming of the late Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021.

As for rumors of Ringo playing too? That seems to be a no-go, at least for now.

But who knows. The two bands came up around the same time, and Jagger even attended tapings of The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” in the studio. But, constant feuding over who was the better of the two bands would cause a lot of strife between them.

With both Jagger and McCartney into their ’80s, it’s good to see them getting along and collaborating. We don’t know how long they’ll be here, after all.

But Keith Richards? Keith will be here forever 🙂 .