This Rock Band Will Rock The Sphere

The Sphere in Las Vegas has already had U2, The Eagles, Phish, and The Backstreet Boys grace its stage… next up, Metallica!

The heavy metal band just announced eight shows at the Sphere this fall. The residency is called Life Burns Faster, a lyric from their song “Master of Puppets.”

The shows will take place in October.

Metallica has been making music since 1981, but their fifth self-titled album in 1991 marked a turning point. The music appealed to a more mainstream audience with songs like “Nothing Else Matters” and “Enter Sandman.” That album has been certified 16 times Platinum in the U.S., which makes it the 25th-best-selling album in the country. The songs received heavy airplay on radio and MTV.

Drummer Lars Ulrich said he went to U2’s opening night at the Sphere in 2023 and was immediately inspired. “I thought, ‘We have to do this,’ it’s completely uncharted territory!'” he said in a statement. “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time…”

Tickets go on sale March 6 – you can click here for more information!