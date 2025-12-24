The #1 Classic Rock Song of 2025 Is…

Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi is performing one of Bon Jovi's hits during their "American Brotherhood" tour for a sold-out crowd of more than 12,000 fans at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center Feb. 20, 1989. 89then02 054

The term “classic rock” has certainly evolved over the years. We used to think it meant more 1960s & ’70s tunes, but it now includes the Throwback era of the ’80s!

In fact, the music industry service Mediabase found that 25 of the 40 most-played songs on classic rock radio this year were released in the 1980s.

The song that got the most airplay? “Livin’ on a Prayer” from Bon Jovi! In addition to being the #1-played song of 2025, it also hit over two billion streams on Spotify this year!

Curious about the other most-played songs on classic rock radio? Here they are!

  1. “Livin’ on a Prayer” Bon Jovi
  2. “Welcome to the Jungle” Guns N’ Roses
  3. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” Guns N’ Roses
  4. “Here I Go Again” Whitesnake
  5. “You Give Love a Bad Name” Bon Jovi

 

