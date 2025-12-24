The #1 Classic Rock Song of 2025 Is…

The term “classic rock” has certainly evolved over the years. We used to think it meant more 1960s & ’70s tunes, but it now includes the Throwback era of the ’80s!

In fact, the music industry service Mediabase found that 25 of the 40 most-played songs on classic rock radio this year were released in the 1980s.

The song that got the most airplay? “Livin’ on a Prayer” from Bon Jovi! In addition to being the #1-played song of 2025, it also hit over two billion streams on Spotify this year!

Curious about the other most-played songs on classic rock radio? Here they are!

“Livin’ on a Prayer” Bon Jovi “Welcome to the Jungle” Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine” Guns N’ Roses “Here I Go Again” Whitesnake “You Give Love a Bad Name” Bon Jovi