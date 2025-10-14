MTV Shutting Down? What’s REALLY Going On

We’ve seen stories about MTV shutting down in recent days, as in ceasing operations, done, kaput.

What?!?

As a show that features songs from MTV’s heyday in the ’80s and ’90s, that’s a pretty big deal!

Well, here’s what we can tell you. MTV is going to stop broadcasting on five of its music channels in the United Kingdom. There will be no more MTV Music, MTV 80s, Club MTV, or MTV Live. The main channel, MTV HD, will continue airing in the UK.

MTV’s American channels, which include MTV, MTV2, etc., do not appear to be affected.

The shutdown in the UK is set for December 31.

While it doesn’t impact us here in the United States, it is a sign that MTV continues to move far away from its tradition of Music Television.

MTV hit the air in 1981 and by the ’90s, it was one of the most popular TV channels on the planet.

By the 2000s, MTV had started playing fewer music videos and more reality shows, like “Newlyweds,” “The Real World,” and “Jersey Shore.”

In 2023, MTV shut down its news division, bringing an end to the once-popular and influential MTV News.

MTV is owned by Paramount Global, which recently merged with Skydance in an $8.4 billion deal.