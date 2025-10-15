This ’80s Song Is Having Yet Another Comeback

It’s the kind of song that makes us turn up the volume every time it comes on!

You’ll catch us blessing the rains down in Africa every single time we hear “Africa” by Toto!

And, apparently, we aren’t the only ones! Billboard reports that the 1982 song has re-entered its Global 200 chart at No. 198, and landed at No. 156 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart earlier this summer.

“Africa” has had other comebacks throughout the years. It originally went No. 1 back in 1983, and it’s racked up 1.18 billion views on YouTube.

The song also inspired actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell to make their own music video during a trip to Africa. They released this video in 2016 and the song surged then too.

Then in 2018, Weezer covered the song with the help of Weird Al Yankovic and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.

“Africa” by Toto has been certified Diamond, is one of the best-selling songs of all time, and came in at #452 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 best songs of all time!