Neil Diamond Surprises & Delights Fans with Impromptu Performance

Neil Diamond
Apr 26, 2017; Sunrise, FL, USA; Neil Diamond performs at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

So good, so good!

Neil Diamond grabbed the microphone for a spur-of-the-moment singalong of his popular song “Sweet Caroline” at his namesake musical, “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” in Los Angeles.

Diamond had been retired from performing since announcing he had Parkinson’s Disease in 2018.

The Pantages Theater, where the musical was being performed, posted a video to its Instagram page.

The cast was clearly proud to have Diamond at the performance, posting a series of pictures as well.

“Sweet Caroline” hit the charts in 1969, but the song has endured and even grown in popularity over time. You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn’t know the chorus or that familiar rhythm to sing along to!

Diamond told “CBS Sunday Morning” in 2023 that he had a sense of calm about his health: “This is what I have to accept. And I’m willing to do it. This is the hand that God’s given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am.”

The Instagram post had the caption, “A moment we’ll never forget.”

Agreed.

