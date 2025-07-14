Say Goodbye to this ’80s Staple

If you were in grade school in the ’80s, there’s a good chance you were into these scratch ‘n sniff stickers.

Many teachers put them on tests, homework, and quizzes as a way of saying “great job!”

Well, we were bummed to find out that the company that makes these awesome stickers is going out of business.

Trend Enterprises posted on Instagram last week that after 55 years of business, it’s time to call it quits.

The company cited changing consumer habits and a decline in demand for traditional classroom decor… with iPads and computers taking over many classrooms, there’s no need for traditional items like stickers.

There is a bright spot in this sad shift in sticker supply – the company is having a big sale as they close out! You can check out all the items here – and make sure to enter the codes from the post below to get a discount.

There’s also a chance that another company could pick up the sticker torch and keep the scratch ‘n sniff fun going. Trend said they are in the early stages of putting their intellectual property up for sale. Stay tuned!