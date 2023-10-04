“Queen of Christmas” Announces Tour

Mariah Carey, the “Queen of Christmas,” is really getting festive this year by announcing her “Merry Christmas One and All” U.S. holiday tour!

Carey announced 13 dates, beginning November 15th in California and ending December 17 with a huge show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Carey made the announcement on social media this morning, stating “Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!”

Her 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas is You” is the best-selling holiday song by a female artist.