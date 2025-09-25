Hootie, R.E.M., Black Crowes Form New Band and Announce Tour

So, what do you get when you put some of our favorite 1990s musicians from Hootie and the Blowfish, R.E.M., and Black Crowes together?

You get the new band Howl Owl Howl!

Hootie’s Darius Rucker, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills, and former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman are all in the new ‘supergroup!’

They will release their debut track called “My Cologne” on October 31, and then immediately go on tour November 3 with the first stop in Indianapolis.

A news release stated the group’s music “fuses organic roots rock with an open-minded alternative flair, matching a fluid, feel-oriented rhythm section to the barrel-chested vocal rasp of an iconic frontman.”

Rucker said in a statement: “It feels great to be singing with a rock band again. It’s like buddies getting together, but also getting to play with your idols. The stuff we’re writing is so different than anything I’ve tried to do before.”

The tour is about two weeks long and sticks mainly to the eastern half of the U.S. You can check dates and get more info on Howl Owl Howl’s website.

If you get tickets to a show, you can expect to hear new songs from Howl Owl Howl, but also some old faves from their previous groups.

To refresh your memory, here are three of our favorite songs from Hootie, R.E.M., and the Black Crowes!