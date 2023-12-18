Reimagining Movies…

Aug 1, 2022; Beverly Hills, CA., USA; Aug 1, 2022; "Bullet Train" director David Leitch (left) and star Brad Pitt pose for a portrait on August 1, 2022 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The action-comedy film is based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" which was published in English as "Bullet Train." Before becoming a director Leitch was a stunt double for Pitt five times.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

December 18, as it turns out, is a big day for birthdays! Check this out:

Steven Spielberg is 77 today.
Brad Pitt is 60 today.
Katie Holmes is 45.
Christina Aguilera is 43.
And, Ray Lotta is remembered today on what would have been his 69th birthday.

We can hardly believe someone who looks like Brad Pitt is 60 years old… heck, in another two years he can start taking Social Security! Not that he needs it…

We were also surprised to discover that two of our birthday boys, despite being literal forces in Hollywood, have never worked together on a film!

That’s right, Steven Spielberg and Brad Pitt have never worked together!

Steven Spielberg
Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Brad Pitt
Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

 

We went back through some of Spielberg’s movies and wondered what they would have been like if Pitt had starred in them instead? Let’s imagine…

War of the Worlds (2005).
Pitt could replace Tom Cruise as Ray Ferrier, a man who fights to save his family after an alien invasion.

IMDB
IMDB

 

Catch Me If You Can (2002).
Pitt as the conman Frank Abangale Jr. instead of Leonardo di Caprio?

IMDB
IMDB

 

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001).
Pitt could have stepped in the role Jude Law played… as Gigolo Joe!

IMDB
IMDB

 

Saving Private Ryan (1998).
We would leave Tom Hanks in the role of Captain Miller… but what about Pitt as Private Ryan instead of Matt Damon?

IMDB
IMDB

 

Jurassic Park (1993).
Imagine Pitt replacing Jeff Goldblum as Malcolm, the man who fights dinosaurs and wins!

Jeff Goldblum IMDB
Jeff Goldblum IMDB

 

What do you think? Pretty hard to imagine anyone else in these roles… all we can do is cross our fingers these two Hollywood heavyweights will someday team up!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

What Is Up With Hall & Oates?

Christmas

Do You Play Whamageddon?

Entertainment News

Yum! It’s National Cupcake Day!

Entertainment News

More Favorite ’80s &’90s Sitcoms are Coming Back

More Stories

This Gingerbread Village Will Wow You

Less Burn, More Bublé This Holiday Season!

The True Story Behind This Holiday Song Will Tear At Your…

’80s Powerhouses Team Up For Summer Tour

1 of 103