Remembering David Bowie On His Birthday

He was one of the most influential musicians in history – and today is a perfect day to remember David Bowie!

David Robert Jones was born on January 8, 1947. He picked up a saxophone at age 13 and played in several bands before finding success in the 1970s and ’80s.

He pushed boundaries in music – devising flamboyant characters like Ziggy Stardust in the glam rock era.

He experimented with sounds – synth, industrial, jungle, earning him the nickname “chameleon of rock.”

He was an actor – appearing in many films and TV shows, including “Space Odyssey” and “The Last Temptation of Christ.”

He was a husband and father – he married model Iman in 1992 and has two children, a son from a previous marriage and daughter with Iman.

He was an activist, championing causes like HIV/AIDS research in Africa, ending poverty and hunger, and promoting human rights.

He was an award winner, with six Grammys to his credit and induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

Bowie died on January 10, 2016 of liver cancer, just two days after releasing his final album, Blackstar.

In honor of his extraordinary contributions to music, here’s our Top Five favorite David Bowie songs!