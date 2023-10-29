Remembering One of Our Friends

Cast of "Friends", from left, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, at the 54th Annual Prime-time Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. Photo By Robert Hanashiro, USA Today ORG XMIT: EMMYS028.JPGXxx Emmy Awards Usa Ca
@mattyperry4 Instagram
@mattyperry4 Instagram

Sources are reporting “Friends” star Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. TMZ was first to report the news and law enforcement sources have also confirmed the actor’s death with the Los Angeles Times.

According to TMZ, Perry died at home Saturday morning after an apparent drowning. He was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi. First responders were called to the home for a report of cardiac arrest. There appears to be no foul play and no evidence of drug use at the scene.

Perry played the role of Chandler Bing on the hit TV show “Friends” for 10 seasons, from 1994 through 2004. He published his memoir last year, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” in which he wrote about his struggles with addiction. He sought treatment in 1997 and 2001 for his addiction to alcohol and Vicodin. He also suffered from some serious health issues, including a gastrointestinal perforation.

Perry also had roles in many other TV shows and a handful of movies, but he will forever be remembered as the sarcastic Chandler Bing, husband of Monica, Friend to all. His one-liners on the show are often repeated by fans… including this one in particular: “could I BE more excited?”

Could we BE any sadder over the loss of our Friend? Here are some of Chandler Bing’s best moments:

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

It’s Back to the Future Day!

Entertainment News

You Know Taylor Swift, How About Other Famous Taylors?

Entertainment News

Frances Bean Cobain Gets Married

Entertainment News

5 Revelations from Britney’s New Book

More Stories

‘Something Really Special’ for Tom Petty Fans

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2023

National Mulligan Day: Songs About Second Chances

Suzanne Somers Dies At 76

1 of 98