Remembering Roberta Flack

Roberta Flack, the Grammy-winning singer and gifted pianist, has died at 88.

Her publicist announced she died at home surrounded by family. Flack announced in 2022 that she had ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Flack started her musical journey in gospel. She was such a talented piano player that at age 15, she received a full scholarship to Howard University. Her intimate vocal and musical style made her one of the top recordings artists of the 1970s and an influential performer long after.

Flack rose to fame in 1971 when her song “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face” was used in the Clint Eastwood film “Play Misty for Me.” The song won the Grammy for Record of the Year in 1972.

In 1973, she again won the Grammy for “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” becoming the first artist to win consecutive Grammys for best record.

Her other hits from the ’70s include “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Where Is the Love,” and “The Closer I Get to You.”

In the ’80s, she had a hit duet with Peabo Bryson, “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.” In the ’90s, she had another hit with the Maxi Priest duet “Set the Night to Music.”

In 2020, Flack received the Grammy for Lifetime Achievement from John Legend and Ariana Grande. She said at the time, “I love that connection to other artists because we understand music, we live music, it’s our language. Through music we understand what we are thinking and feeling. No matter what challenge life presents, I am at home with my piano, on a stage, with my band, in the studio, listening to music. I can find my way when I hear music.”

Thank you, Roberta Flack, for the music.