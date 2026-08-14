This Song Sparked A Huge Dance Craze 30 Years Ago

Thirty years ago, the “Macarena” was a true cultural phenomenon!

The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on August 3, 1996 – and it stayed there for 14 weeks! It spent a total of 60 weeks on the chart itself.

The Spanish-language rumba was catchy enough, but then came the music video and the dance – so easy that anyone could do it! The result was a smash hit with major staying power. We’re betting you probably did the “Macarena” at the last wedding reception you went to, didn’t you?!

The group Los Del Rio originally recorded the song. It was a hit in Latin America, and a DJ in Miami, Florida heard it and wanted to play it, but station managers at Power 96-FM told Jammin’ John Caride that they wouldn’t allow a song sung exclusively in Spanish. So, two producers got hold of the song and remixed it to the version you hear today, officially called “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix).”

It’s one of the few Throwback songs that is known for its specific dance moves. In the ’80s, we’d say “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Walk Like an Egyptian” by The Bangles, and maybe “Rhythm Nation” by Janet Jackson came somewhat close. In the ’90s, it was “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, “Vogue” by Madonna, and of course, “Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex.

And now, since we know you’re itching to do it, here’s the “Macarena!”