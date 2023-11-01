Star Power at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is going to feature some serious star power!

The ceremony is set for this Friday, November 3, and will induct Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners.

Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said in a statement, “this year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll.”

The Hall is bringing in an impressive list of presenters and performers for the ceremony, including Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood, Common, Ice-T, LL COOL J, Miguel, Queen Latifah, Sia, Elton John, Brandi Carlisle, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., New Edition, and St. Vincent.

The ceremony will take place at 7pm CT Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will be streamed live on Disney+.