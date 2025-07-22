Stevie Wonder: There’s More To Do

Stevie Wonder is 75 and has no plans to stop making music!

The “I Just Called To Say I Love You” singer recently appeared on the BBC’s Sidetracked podcast and spoke about retirement.

“I love what I’m doing. An artist doesn’t stop drawing – you keep on. As long as you can imagine is as long as you are going to be creative, and as long as you let your mind work, you don’t have to retire,” Wonder said.

There’s no doubt Wonder is one of the most influential musicians, blending pop, jazz, soul, R&B into a sound that charmed millions around the world.

Stevland Hardaway Morris was a child prodigy – signed to his first record deal at age 11 and became known professionally as Little Stevie Wonder.

He’s had numerous hit songs, multiple collaborations, won 25 Grammy Awards, and oh yes, he’s been blind since shortly after birth.

During a recent performance in Wales, he told the crowd that his blindness has been a gift. “Truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind. Now, that was a blessing because it’s allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight. See people in the spirit of them, not how they look. Not what color they are, but what color is their spirit?” Wonder said.

Wise words from such a gifted talent. Listen to more of the podcast below!