Malcolm-Jamal Warner Drowned On Family Trip

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died at the age of 54.

Warner was known by millions as Theodore Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” which aired from 1984 to 1992. He earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Theo.

A source confirmed the actor’s death to multiple news outlets. Warner was in Costa Rica on a family vacation and drowned while swimming.

After “The Cosby Show,” Warner went on to appear in “Malcolm & Eddie,” “Reed Between the Lines,” and portrayed Al Cowlings in the American Crime Story production “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” Most recently, he hosted a podcast with Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelley.

Warner had said how proud he was of “The Cosby Show,” even after star Bill Cosby’s conviction of sexual assault in 2018. “Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I’m still proud of the legacy and having been part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on – first and foremost, Black culture – but also American culture,” Warner said in 2023.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.