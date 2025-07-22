Ozzy Osbourne Has Died

Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath legend and Prince of Darkness, has died at the age of 76, just days after his final performance.

Osbourne took the stage July 5 for his final bow with Black Sabbath, headlining a show in England called Back to the Beginning.

Osbourne has been battling Parkinson’s disease and performed on a black throne, unable to stand for the duration for the performance.

The Osbourne family issued a statement: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Osbourne was known for hit songs like “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” “Crazy Train,” and “Changes.”

He was also known for his wild antics during his heavy metal heyday – infamously biting the head off a bat onstage!

In the 2000s, he also became known for his MTV reality series “The Osbournes,” following his life with wife Sharon and two of their children, Jack and Kelly.

Ozzy’s daughter Kelly posted pictures and videos from her dad’s final performance – calling it his moment in the sun!

Osbourne’s legacy will live on with the theatrical release of that final performance. The feature-length concert film is in the works now from Mercury Studios, due to be released in 2026.

