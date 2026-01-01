MTV Ends As It Began

Some of MTV’s channels around the world have officially gone dark.

The 24-hour music channels MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV and MTV Live all stopped broadcasting in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Australia, and Brazil.

Each channel aired a different video to say goodnight and goodbye – for MTV Music, it was the Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star,” which was the first music video MTV ever played when it signed on in 1981.

BBC journalist Jono Read shared the moment in a video posted on X.

MTV Music’s last song was Video Killed The Radio Star pic.twitter.com/48WNnbgesb — Jono Read (@jonoread) December 31, 2025

The main MTV channel is still broadcasting in the U.S., although there could be more changes coming. MTV’s parent company is reducing its workforce after the $8.4 billion merger of Paramount and Skydance.