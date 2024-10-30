The Bear Becomes The Boss

We have our very first look at “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen!

Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in #DeliverMeFromNowhere. Coming to theaters in 2025. pic.twitter.com/T5qG9SIvrc — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) October 28, 2024

20th Century Studios released this photo as production began on the new biopic, “Deliver Me From Nowhere.”

It’s a big-screen adaptation of the Warren Zane book, recounting the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska.

The movie is being filmed now in New Jersey and New York, with the release planned for 2025.

A news release about the film states that Nebraska came about at a pivotal time in Springsteen’s life and remains one of his most enduring works. He recorded it on a 4-track recorder in his bedroom and without The E Street Band.

Director Scott Cooper said that “Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience.”

The film also stars Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s dad, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, and Odessa Young, a possible love interest.