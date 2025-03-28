Must Watch: New Billy Joel Doc Looks At His Life, Loves, And Music

Billy Joel may have postponed his tour due to a medical condition, but fans can still look forward to seeing the Piano Man this summer!

HBO will air an original two-part documentary “Billy Joel: And So It Goes.” It’s described as an expansive portrait of the life of and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting. With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews, the documentary intimately explores the life and work of Joel, whose music has endured across generations.

Director Susan Lacy said: “For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise. I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is. We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory which has not been explored before.”

Safe to say, we are really looking forward to seeing this one! Air date TBA… so stay tuned!