Steven Tyler’s 77 Today!

Happy birthday to the one and only Steven Tyler!

The Aerosmith frontman is 77 today. His bandmates posted a special shoutout on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerosmith (@aerosmith)

Tyler may be called the Demon of Screamin but his famous voice fell silent in 2023, when he fractured his larynx. It’s been a long road back for Tyler – Aerosmith was forced to cancel their tour and the band officially “retired” in August 2024. However, Tyler did return to the stage a few weeks ago for his 6th annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party. He sang several songs, joined by famous friends like Mick Fleetwood and Chris Robinson. Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum was music director for the event and said afterward that even though Tyler was able to perform, he will not ever tour again.

“ome fans were a little bit, like, ‘Well, he can sing.’ Well, let me just explain what’s happening with Steven Tyler, ’cause he’s a really good friend. He went out and sang. And it was a really big moment for him because he hurt himself bad. Now, is he gonna tour again? No, he’s not. Because, and I explained this to people, Steven cannot put himself under the rigors of doing a full worldwide tour because there’s a lot of pressure. And if you’re not a singer, you wouldn’t understand what he goes through, but he’s 77 years old and he’s a perfectionist. And if he doesn’t sing correctly, it bothers him. And he’s not gonna put it on tape, like 80 percent of the people that are out there taking your money. He will not be on tape, and he won’t change the keys of the song. That’s just who he is. He’s, like, ‘I’m an artist. I’m a singer. This is my band. I’ve been doing this for 50 years. And if I can’t do it perfect, I can’t do it.’ And I respect that,” Sorum said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund (@janiesfund)

So, while we won’t be catching Aerosmith in concert anymore, it’s good to know Tyler has recovered enough to still showcase that famous voice! Happy 77th birthday to Steven Tyler!