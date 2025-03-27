What’s it like to be alongside for the musical ride of a lifetime? Bruce Sudano knows. And now he’s writing his own chapter.

When Bruce Sudano, musician, songwriter, and member of the band The Brooklyn Dreams stepped into a chance meeting with the up-and-coming Donna Summer in Spring of 1977, he thought he’d be meeting her for a chance to pen some new songs, develop some ideas, and maybe strike a hit or two out of it.

What he didn’t know was, he’d be opening the door on love – and have a first-hand seat alongside one of the biggest stars of the 70s and 80s. Now, years after the passing of his wife Donna Summer, dubbed as the “Queen of Disco,” he’s back sharing his music, stories, and perspective all over again.

I had the chance to catch up with Bruce about life before Donna, how they met, and where it all got started.

And, we finally put to bed the story behind “She Works Hard For the Money”…was it really written about something that happened in a bathroom?

What I found most humbling about Bruce’s perspective is his belief in never giving up on love, never giving up on music, and never giving up on sharing the talents he brings to the world. When Donna passed in 2012, he simply could have pulled the covers over his head, gone into a cocoon, and closed himself off from the world. But, like the artist he is, Bruce used that as inspiration to teach us all how to grow from love – and from loss. His new album “Talkin’ Ugly Truth, Tellin’ Pretty Lies” reflects just that. Take a listen at your leisure – and I think you’ll enjoy what you hear.

And, if you’re a fan of the late 70s and early 80s, Donna’s music, and love to hear the background behind how stardom grows, enjoy my conversation with Bruce here. Cheers to you, Bruce. As you continue to write, record, and tour, know that all of us across the Throwback Nation will be rooting you on!