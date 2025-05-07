Throwback Songs Recreated Through Movies

Rick Astley
"Rick Astley Live in Concert" by Andrew_D_Hurley is licensed with CC BY-SA 2.0. To view a copy of this license, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

There’s a guy on YouTube who is doing something pretty incredible – he’s recreating some of our favorite songs by using lines from movies.

The Unusual Suspect has done it with Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” and Wham’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” among others.

His YouTube description reads: Welcome to my channel! On here I make all sorts of entertaining crap. From opinion pieces, to trailer mashups, to comedic skits, to videos where I stitch together hundreds of movie scenes to recreate lyrics to popular songs. Have a gander and I’m sure you’ll find something you like.

He lists all the movies he uses in his edits – and we’re impressed! Check them out!

You can find more videos on his full YouTube channel here.  

