Why Are They Named That? Vol. 1

Most of us just take it for granted – we hear a song we like, wonder who sings it, find out the name and that’s it!

But have you ever stopped to wonder what’s behind the name? HOW did some of your favorite Throwback Nation Radio bands end up with such weird names?

Today, the first in a new blog series “Why Are They Named That?” looks at three popular groups!

#1 Goo Goo Dolls

The Goo Goo Dolls burst onto the music scene in 1995 with “Name,” and then followed it up with other mega hits like “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Black Balloon.” The group is made up of lead vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik, bassist and vocalist Robby Takac, and other rotating members throughout the years. So how in the world did they get the name Goo Goo Dolls? Well, there are two different accounts. Rolling Stone reported in 1999 that they picked their name from a “True Detective” magazine ad for a toy called a Goo Goo Doll. But in 2022, Rzeznik said he didn’t remember how they picked the name, admitting that “It’s kind of a stupid name.” Stupid name or not, the Goo Goo Dolls have sold 15 million records and earned four Grammy nominations!

#2 Glass Tiger

Glass Tiger is a Canadian rock band that scored two Top 10 hits in the U.S. in the mid-80s, “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone)” and “Someday.” The band’s original name was Tokyo when they got together in 1981. They performed in bars in Ontario and when Capitol Records came calling in 1985, they changed their name to Glass Tiger. Keyboardist Sam Reid explained the reason for the change in a 2015 interview with Music Life Magazine:

“We didn’t want to continue into our professional career as Tokyo so we decided to find a new name. Al Connelly (guitarist) had suggested “Paper Tiger” which was ok, but then Alan Frew (singer) suggested switching to “Glass Tiger” and we all loved that name.”

#3 Hootie & The Blowfish

Hootie & The Blowfish formed in 1986 and we spent a lot of time in the ’90s listening to their CD and songs like “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry,” and “Only Wanna Be With You.” Band members Darius Rucker and Mark Bryan met in college at the University of South Carolina and called themselves the Wolf Brothers. Dean Felber and Brantley Smith eventually joined the band and in 1986, they named themselves Hootie & The Blowfish, which is a conjunction of the nicknames of two of their college friends. Rucker is often called “Hootie,” but he is not, in fact, Hootie.

Watch for even more “Why Are They Named That?” coming soon!