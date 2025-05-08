These ’80s Shoes Are Back ‘In’ Again

We know you probably had a pair or two if you were alive during the 1980s.

Jelly shoes! The all-plastic, fisherman-style sandal in an array of colors were all the rage back then – and they’re making a comeback for summer of 2025!

They first become a “thing” in 1983 – now 42 years later, what’s old is new again!

Just type ‘jelly shoe’ in Google and you’ll get dozens of hits from retailers like Old Navy, Amazon, Anthropologie, Target, Bloomingdale’s, Free People, etc.

Just like in the ’80s, many are glitter-infused so you can sparkle as you step!

Here’s a few we spotted – so we want to know, are you going to step back into a jelly this summer???