Today is the Winter Solstice, the first official day of winter and the shortest day of the year!

The winter solstice occurs when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted the furthest away from the sun. Tonight that will happen at 10:27 pm ET. The lack of direct sunlight on December 21 makes it the shortest day and the longest night for everyone in the United States. “All locations north of the equator see daylight shorter than 12 hours and all locations south see daylight longer than 12 hours,” according to NASA.

Now, before you settle into the winter doldrums, here’s the good news: every day after the solstice, we will get more daylight, until the summer solstice on June 20, 2024.

So to mark the first day of winter, here’s our Top Ten Winter Songs to help you celebrate the season of snow!

“Hazy Shade of Winter” by The Bangles

“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice

“Winter Song” by Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson

“Back To December” by Taylor Swift

“While I Shovel the Snow” by The Walkmen

“Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood

“February Stars” by Foo Fighters

“Wintertime Love” by The Doors

“Snow (Hey Oh)” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

“California Dreamin'” by The Mamas & Papas