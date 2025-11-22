We Met Woody & Buzz 30 Years Ago Today

They were all Andy’s toys… and they all found their way into our hearts!

“Toy Story” debuted in theaters 30 years ago today! It was notable because it was the first entirely computer-animated feature film and the first feature film from Pixar. It featured an impressive cast of voices: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, John Ratzenberger, Don Rickles, and Jim Varney.

The plot was this: toys come to life when humans are not present. Andy’s toys are nervous because it’s his birthday, which means presents and new toys! Woody is a pull-string cowboy who is Andy’s favorite toy. But, Woody takes a backseat to Andy’s new toy, a spaceman named Buzz Lightyear.

The film received three Oscar nominations, was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry, and has spawned several sequels. A new sequel, “Toy Story 5” is planned for release in June 2026. The plot is described as this: Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder when they go head-to-head with a new threat to playtime.

Check out the new trailer!