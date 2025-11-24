Would You Try Dr. Pepper Beef Jerky?
One of our favorite Throwback flavors, well, really, a favorite ANYTIME flavor is a cool, crisp Dr. Pepper!
The soda brand is hoping you’ll want to sample the signature “23 flavors” into some other foods… like maybe a Dr. Pepper jerky?
Or Dr. Pepper cotton candy?
Or Dr. Pepper Dippin’ Dots?
Snackwire just posted all of the existing and soon-to-come Dr. Pepper-flavored snacks, desserts, drinks, and more!
The beef jerky is getting a lot of buzz – with one Instagram user commenting “The Dr Pepper beef jerky sounds both terrible and delicious. I MUST TRY IT!”
What do you think? Are you going to try any of the offerings?
