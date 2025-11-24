Would You Try Dr. Pepper Beef Jerky?

One of our favorite Throwback flavors, well, really, a favorite ANYTIME flavor is a cool, crisp Dr. Pepper!

The soda brand is hoping you’ll want to sample the signature “23 flavors” into some other foods… like maybe a Dr. Pepper jerky?

Or Dr. Pepper cotton candy?

Or Dr. Pepper Dippin’ Dots?

Snackwire just posted all of the existing and soon-to-come Dr. Pepper-flavored snacks, desserts, drinks, and more!

The beef jerky is getting a lot of buzz – with one Instagram user commenting “The Dr Pepper beef jerky sounds both terrible and delicious. I MUST TRY IT!”

What do you think? Are you going to try any of the offerings?

 

 

