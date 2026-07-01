Elton John Vegas Residency… With A Catch!

Elton John
Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at MetLife in East Rutherford, NJ on Saturday July 23, 2022. Elton John Performs At Metlife Stadium

Elton John has retired from touring but has reportedly signed a huge deal for a residency at the new, still-under-construction Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas!

There’s just one catch – the show will feature the legendary musician in hologram form!

The show is said to be similar to the ABBA Voyage show in London, but more advanced.

The show is going to be a fully immersive experience, with Elton’s original vocals, and will feature avatar-duets from Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee.

John is 79 and stepped away from touring three years ago. He released a new album with Brandi Carlile last year, and recently completed another new album, which has not yet been released.

He is one of the most accomplished musicians of our time, notably achieving EGOT status. He has won five Grammys, two Oscars, a Tony, and an Emmy.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Why Your Kids May Be Digging Your ’80s Tunes

Entertainment News

Lionel Richie Sues To Protect His Voice

Entertainment News

Tears for Fears Founder Has Unique New Memoir

Entertainment News

Bon Jovi: ‘I’m Fully Recovered’

More Stories

Did You Know? ‘Friends’ Almost Had A Different…

Throwback Artists Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Top 5 – 3rd Week of June 1987

10 Songs From The Last Time The Spurs-Knicks In NBA Finals

1 of 268