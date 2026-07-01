Elton John Vegas Residency… With A Catch!

Elton John has retired from touring but has reportedly signed a huge deal for a residency at the new, still-under-construction Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas!

There’s just one catch – the show will feature the legendary musician in hologram form!

The show is said to be similar to the ABBA Voyage show in London, but more advanced.

The show is going to be a fully immersive experience, with Elton’s original vocals, and will feature avatar-duets from Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee.

John is 79 and stepped away from touring three years ago. He released a new album with Brandi Carlile last year, and recently completed another new album, which has not yet been released.

He is one of the most accomplished musicians of our time, notably achieving EGOT status. He has won five Grammys, two Oscars, a Tony, and an Emmy.