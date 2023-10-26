You Know Taylor Swift, How About Other Famous Taylors?

All of our Swifties know that October 27 is a very important day. It’s the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)!”

Swift has been going back in the studio to re-record all of her previous albums following a dispute over ownership of her masters. “1989” was Swift’s fifth studio album, released in October 2014.

The new “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” will feature 21 songs, including five previously unreleased songs from The Vault.

We’re as excited as you are about the re-release of “1989,” so to celebrate, we’re having a little fun by testing your knowledge of some other famous Taylors!

#1 Taylor Dayne. Remember her? She had several hits in the late 1980s like “Love Will Lead You Back” and “With Every Beat of My Heart.” She battled colon cancer last year and just appeared on “Good Morning America” to perform a remix of her song “Tell It To My Heart” with Cash Cash.

#2 Taylor Hawkins. His real name was Oliver Taylor Hawkins and he was best known as the drummer of the rock band Foo Fighters. Hawkins died in March 2022 at the age of 50

#3 John, Roger, and Andy Taylor. Three members of the group Duran Duran had the name Taylor, but no, they were not related! When the group debuted, Duran Duran consisted of Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor, and Andy Taylor! Andy and Roger both left the group by 1986, and John left in 1997, although they all reunited again in 2001.

#4 Mick Taylor. He was a member of the Rolling Stones from 1969-74. A gifted guitarist, he ended up developing a heroin addiction and felt the rock band lifestyle was too much for him.

#5 James Taylor. He’s an amazing singer-songwriter, six-time Grammy Award winner, the list goes on. At age 75, he’s still performing! He’s teaching, too, by giving free guitar lessons on his website!

#6 Roger Taylor. A singer, guitarist, and drummer best known as a member of the band Queen. Taylor also wrote some of the band’s songs, including “Under Pressure.”

#7 Taylor Hanson. Jordan Taylor Hanson is one-third of the group Hanson, along with his brothers Isaac and Zac. Taylor Hanson sings and plays keyboard and piano.

#8 Taylor Hicks. Does that name ring a bell? He won the fifth season of American Idol in 2006. He’s performed on Broadway, held a Las Vegas residency, released two albums, and opened a restaurant!